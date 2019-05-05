In a statement on Sunday in Abuja by Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Buhari condoled with the family of the deceased, the Emir of Kano and the Kano State Government.

The President said he would miss Hajiya Hindu, who had fiercely defended him and his government at every given opportunity, even when she came under fire from people senior to her in age and ranking in politics.

“We will remember her as one of our greatest supporters,” he added.

He also prayed Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the soul of the deceased.

The condolence message was delivered on behalf of the President by a delegation from Kano and Jigawa States, led by Hon. Farouk Aliyu, a former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives.