In a condolence message released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, the President commiserated with family members of the deceased, his community and associates.

He prayed that the almighty God would comfort the family members, and grant them fortitude to bear the loss.

President Buhari said the investments of the late Galadima of Kazaure in Kano and Jigawa states as well as his contributions at the national level, serving in Sokoto and Lagos States as a public servant will be remembered.

The President said of particular note was the work the late Galadima of Kazuare did for Federal Electoral Commission (FEDECO) and the Presidency.

The President prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul.