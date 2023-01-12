ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari mourns founder of African Movie Academy Awards, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the family of founder/Chief Executive Officer of the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

Peace-Anyiam-Osigwe-of-AMAA-edited [Vanguard]

According to a statement by the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja, the president shares the pain of loss with the music and movie industry, particularly Nollywood and teeming followers of her career.

He maintained that a huge gap had been created by Anyiam-Osigwe’s exit.

Buhari affirmed the contributions of the industrious and creative artiste and administrator to the growth of the film industry in Nigeria, using the award platform to engage and inspire many.

The president believed the strong institutions Anyiam-Osigwe built for discovery and promotion of African talents, AMAA and African Film Academy, would carry on her legacies.

Buhari prayed for the repose of her soul.

In a similar development, Buhari has condoled with foremost legal scholar and practitioner, Prof. Auwal Yadudu following the demise of his wife, Hajiya Zainab.

In the message to the former government Advisor and Dean of Law, Bayero University, Kano, Buhari described the loss of a wife as one of the greatest sorrows to a family:

“My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Hajiya Zainab Yadudu; a simple, principled lady who raised well-mannered children.

“May Allah give Prof. Yadudu and the entire family patience and peace in this tough time. May Allah accept her soul.”

