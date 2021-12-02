RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari mourns former Senate President, Joseph Wayas

Buhari said Wayas was vibrant and dynamic in mentoring leaders long after he retired from politics.

President Muhammadu Buhari mourns former Senate President, Joseph Wayas (WuzupNigeria)
President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of former Senate President, Joseph Wayas, on the passing of the elder statesman, whose “influence and contributions to Nigeria’s democracy remain indelible.’’

The president’s condolence message is contained in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Thursday in Abuja.

President Buhari noted the sacrifices of Wayas, who started taking up leadership responsibilities at an early age, turning a Senate President at 38, and remaining vibrant and dynamic in mentoring leaders long after he retired from politics.

The president joined the National Assembly, Government and people of Cross River, his friends and associates in mourning Wayas, believing his legacies would be approximated for posterity.

He prayed that his soul would find rest with the Lord.

