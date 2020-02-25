Mubarak died on Tuesday at the age of 91 at a Cairo hospital where he had undergone an unspecified surgery.

The Nigerian leader, in a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, commiserated with family, friends, and associates of the deceased, who was also a former military pilot.

President Buhari noted that the late Mubarak had ruled Egypt for more than 29 years, pursuing peace within the country, and with neighbouring countries, and leaving a legacy of stability and loyalty to the flag.

President Buhari said that as a public servant, Mubarak’s sacrifices for his country, and the continent, would always be remembered.