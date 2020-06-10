The President’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday.

President Buhari joined family members, friends and associates in mourning the retired police officer, ”whose years in service continue to resonate with the discipline and focus he brought into security operations, particularly in Lagos State.”

The President noted with sadness that the vociferous voice of Tsav would be sorely missed.

He also acknowledged Tsav’s wise counsels to leaders in his state and national level, especially on good governance, were most timely and impactful.

He said: “I feel very special about people like Tsav, who took great personal risks to defend me and my government in all situations and circumstances.’’

The President prayed for the repose of his soul, urging the family to find strength in his contributions to humanity.