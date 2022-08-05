RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari mourns ex-IGP, Tafa Balogun

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined family, friends and associates in mourning the death of former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mustapha Balogun.

Mustapha (Tafa) Balogun
Mustapha (Tafa) Balogun

In a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina on Friday in Abuja, the president also mourned with the Nigeria Police Force, an institution Balogun spent the better part of his life serving.

Buhari recalled that Balogun, during his tenure as IGP, did his best to ensure that the police performed its statutory responsibilities under a democratic dispensation.

He also said that Balogun’s penchant for boosting the morale of officers and men in the Force had been acknowledged by those who served under him.

According to the president, his thoughts and prayers are with the family, the government and people of Osun, as well as former colleagues of the deceased police chief.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

If you want our vote, stop killing Northerners in South-East – Baba-Ahmed

If you want our vote, stop killing Northerners in South-East – Baba-Ahmed

FG restores over 24,000 hectares of degraded land- Minister

FG restores over 24,000 hectares of degraded land- Minister

Buhari mourns ex-IGP, Tafa Balogun

Buhari mourns ex-IGP, Tafa Balogun

INEC registers 335,854 potential voters in Niger

INEC registers 335,854 potential voters in Niger

BREAKING: Senators to remove Lawan if he blocks Buhari’s Impeachment

BREAKING: Senators to remove Lawan if he blocks Buhari’s Impeachment

APC: Tinubu’s opponents should have helped a Christian win – Oshiomhole

APC: Tinubu’s opponents should have helped a Christian win – Oshiomhole

Tinubu not working against Oyo APC governorship candidate - Deputy Chair

Tinubu not working against Oyo APC governorship candidate - Deputy Chair

Tinubu promised me appointment, says Atiku's campaign spokesman, Bwala

Tinubu promised me appointment, says Atiku's campaign spokesman, Bwala

PDP Crisis: Wike’s camp wants party’s leadership restructured

PDP Crisis: Wike’s camp wants party’s leadership restructured

Trending

Rufai Oseni (Paragon Page)

Lagos Govt vows to punish Arise TV presenter for driving on BRT lane

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

Nigeria's Boko Haram terrorists. (Sunnewsonline)

Soldiers gunned down as Boko Haram terrorists raid military checkpoint in Niger

Officers of the Nigerian police. (Pulse)

Police urge Lagosians to be vigilant as terrorists infiltrate South