President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with French President, Emmanuel Macron, and citizens of France over passing of former French President, Jacques Chirac, aged 86.

The President in a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday, commiserated with family and political associates of the former French leader.

President Buhari noted that the deceased, who served his country as a military officer, mayor, parliamentarian, and President, left behind “a unique blend of leadership that promotes unity, cares for ordinary people and creates possibilities for all to prosper’’.

The President believed the ability of the departed leader to make friends easily contributed to the harmonious relationship Nigeria and France enjoyed during his two tenures, 1995-2007.

President Buhari prayed that the soul of the courageous leader would find eternal rest and the legacies of global peace that he pursued would be remembered and upheld.