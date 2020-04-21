According to a statement by the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Femi Adesina in Abuja on Tuesday, President Buhari condoled with family members, friends, professional and political associates of the legal icon.

He noted that the deceased had made remarkable impact on the country as Minister of Education in the First Republic, Minister of Justice and Attorney General in the Second Republic, and member of Judicial Systems Sub-committee of the Constitutional Drafting Committee of 1975-1977.

The President joined the Olubadan of Ibadan Court, Nigerian Bar Association and entire Judiciary in mourning the legal luminary, affirming that he used his rich experience and knowledge in serving the country and humanity.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant the departed eternal rest, and comfort his family.