In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday, Buhari noted that the deceased exemplified some of the very best Nigeria could offer.

The President urged academics to strive to approximate Fagbenle’s giant strides, and use their God-given intellect for the benefit of the country, and humanity at large.

While wishing his soul eternal rest, the president noted that Fagbenle’s footprints would remain indelible in the sands of time.

He prayed God to comfort all those who mourn the departed, and take solace in the fact that he lived a worthy life, and left enduring legacies behind.

The late academic and first class scholar pioneered three higher institutions as Director, Provost, and Governing Council Chairman, respectively.

The Professor of Mechanical Engineering was also an energy expert, who made Nigeria proud in many countries of the world.

He was hired by the UN in the 1990s as Director of Energy for Botswana, he also served on the Energy Board for Southern Africa for about four years.