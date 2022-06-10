RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari mourns Emir of Kwatarkwashi in Zamfara

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the demise of the longest-serving Zamfara traditional ruler, Emir of Kwatarkwashi in Bungudu Local Government Area of the state, Alh. Ahmad Umar.

President Muhammadu Buhari.
President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a condolence message by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Friday in Abuja, the president described the death as “a void that could not be filled.

“A kind and caring ruler has left us”.

The president noted that the 61 years of the deceased on the throne had witnessed the growth and development of his community, for which succeeding generations would continue to appreciate him.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and urged the people of Kwatarkwashi kingdom and Zamfara State in general to bear the loss with fortitude.

News Agency Of Nigeria

