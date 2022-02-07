RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari mourns Emir of Jama’are, Wabi III

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the death of the Emir of Jama’are, Ahmad Wabi III, one of the longest-reigning traditional rulers in Africa, “is the end of an era.”

While reacting to the death of the Emir- who was laid to rest on Sunday- in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, Buhari said: “The demise of Emir Ahmad Muhammadu Wabi who had ruled for 50 years is a great loss, not only to Bauchi State but also the entire country because his enormous contributions to peaceful coexistence are incalculable.”

”The late Emir was a decent man who had spent 50 years serving his people without any controversy trailing his remarkable reign.

“I wish to extend my heartfelt sympathy to the family, the Jama’are Emirate Council, the government and the entire people of Bauchi State over the death of this great traditional ruler.

”May his soul rest in peace. May Allah reward his good deeds with Aljanna,” Buhari was quoted as saying.

