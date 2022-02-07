Buhari mourns Emir of Jama’are, Wabi III

While reacting to the death of the Emir- who was laid to rest on Sunday- in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, Buhari said: “The demise of Emir Ahmad Muhammadu Wabi who had ruled for 50 years is a great loss, not only to Bauchi State but also the entire country because his enormous contributions to peaceful coexistence are incalculable.”