Buhari mourns Emir of Funakaye, Mu’azu Kwairanga III

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the demise of Alhaji Mu’azu Kwairanga III, the First-Class Emir of Funakaye, who died in his sleep on Saturday in Bajoga, Bauchi State.

Late Emir of Funakaye, Alhaji Muazu Muhammad-Kwairanga. [Tribune]
The humanitarian assistance, mostly food items, were delivered through the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, and had not fully been offloaded when the news of his death was broken.

The president’s condolence message is contained in a statement issued by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Sunday.

In the message, Buhari described the deceased as “most committed, most articulate advocate of the less privileged who endeared himself to many with his politeness, kindness and commitment to the well-being of his people.

“His demise has left me as well as many others saddened. He loved working for the common people. He was a proud and dedicated citizen.

“May his soul attain peace. In this time of grief, I express condolences to the family, the government and people of Gombe State.”

