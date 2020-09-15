In a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday, the president also commiserated with the royal family and the Biu Emirate Council on the death of His Royal Highness.

Buhari noted that, for 31 years the late Emir had the privilege of leading the people of Biu with diligence and dedication.

He affirmed that the Emir, who was a strong advocate for peace and development in the North East region, demonstrated visionary leadership that was very evident to all.

According to him, these include his efforts to modernise Biu by supporting the establishment of educational institutions in the community.

The president noted that the Emir’s style of servant leadership for over three decades earned him the trust and respect of his community, contemporaries and Nigerians from diverse political, social and religious leanings.

He believed that the Emir’s good works would continue to be remembered and cherished in his community and the wider region of the North East.

He prayed almighty God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort to the people of Biu during this time of mourning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Emir, who died on Monday night at the age of 80 years after a brief illness, left behind four wives, over 70 children and 200 grandchildren.