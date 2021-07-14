Dakoru, who died at the age of 92, was also one-time member Rivers State House of Assembly in the second republic, 1979-1983 and a former Councillor representing Horsfall ward in the Degema Local Government Council of Rivers.
Buhari mourns Eddy Dakoru, 2nd Republic Assembly member
President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt commiserations to the family, friends and associates of Eddy Dakoru, teacher and businessman.
The president in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja, believed that the very respectable gentleman did not allow himself to be overcome by life’s challenges having lost his father at the age of four
According to the president, Dakoru will be fondly remembered for his hardwork and diligence.
He noted that with determination and perseverance, the former Confidential Secretary in United Africa Company of Nigeria (UAC) in the fifties rose to the position of Human Resources and Industrial Relations Manager in 1975.
Late Dakoru was also the first Nigerian to be appointed to a full managerial status at Tate & Lyle Nigeria limited.
Buhari prayed God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest, and comfort those mourning him.
