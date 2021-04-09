The president’s condolence message was contained in a statement issued by his Spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.

“The death of Duke of Edinburgh is the end of an era. Prince Philip was one of the greatest and publicly recognisable international figures whose contributions to the Commonwealth will be remembered for generations to come.

”Prince Philip was a great man in his own right who made enormous contributions to philanthropic activities and charities, especially for wildlife conservation and youth development programmes, in more than 130 countries,” he said.

Buhari described the Duke of Edinburgh as “a remarkable husband who had been happily married to the Queen since 1947,” saying: “this is an impressive record for any marriage at any level.”

The president also commiserated with the government of the United Kingdom, members of the Commonwealth on the sad loss of “this royal and indeed global icon.”