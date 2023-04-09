Buhari mourns, condoles with Kano community over Dantata's wife's death
Buhari prayed to Allah to accept her good deeds and give strength to the Dantata family to bear the loss.
The president, in a condolence message issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday in Abuja, said the deceased would be remembered for her unparalleled compassion and philanthropy.
“She had a passion for service to the people. She was a celebrated philanthropist who loved to share all that she had.
”Her simple and compassionate life was an inspiration to all those around her,” he added.
