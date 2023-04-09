Buhari mourns, condoles with Kano community over Dantata's wife's death

The president, in a condolence message issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday in Abuja, said the deceased would be remembered for her unparalleled compassion and philanthropy.

“She had a passion for service to the people. She was a celebrated philanthropist who loved to share all that she had.

”Her simple and compassionate life was an inspiration to all those around her,” he added.

