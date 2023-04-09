The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari mourns, condoles with Kano community over Dantata's wife's death

News Agency Of Nigeria

Buhari prayed to Allah to accept her good deeds and give strength to the Dantata family to bear the loss.

Buhari mourns, condoles with Kano community over Dantata's wife's death
Buhari mourns, condoles with Kano community over Dantata's wife's death

Recommended articles

The president, in a condolence message issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday in Abuja, said the deceased would be remembered for her unparalleled compassion and philanthropy.

“She had a passion for service to the people. She was a celebrated philanthropist who loved to share all that she had.

”Her simple and compassionate life was an inspiration to all those around her,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He prayed to Allah to accept her good deeds and give strength to the Dantata family to bear the loss.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Abiodun commiserates with Buhari, Obasanjo over Bola Ajibola’s death

Gov Abiodun commiserates with Buhari, Obasanjo over Bola Ajibola’s death

Islamic scholar warns elected public officers on consequences of unkept promises

Islamic scholar warns elected public officers on consequences of unkept promises

Buhari mourns, condoles with Kano community over Dantata's wife's death

Buhari mourns, condoles with Kano community over Dantata's wife's death

Police arrest another Kuje prison escapee in Nasarawa

Police arrest another Kuje prison escapee in Nasarawa

Buhari mourns outstanding Jurist, Bola Ajibola

Buhari mourns outstanding Jurist, Bola Ajibola

Benue monarch weeps over killing of 2 children, 37 others by herdsmen

Benue monarch weeps over killing of 2 children, 37 others by herdsmen

We didn't stop believing in you - Tinubu tells Adesanya

We didn't stop believing in you - Tinubu tells Adesanya

NDLEA seizes 648,050 pills of opioids in 3 states

NDLEA seizes 648,050 pills of opioids in 3 states

Our families are hungry due to low passengers’ turnout- Commercial drivers

Our families are hungry due to low passengers’ turnout- Commercial drivers

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Labour Party presidential candidate and Bishop David Oyedepo. [Twitter:@Emperordotman]

Kenneth Okonkwo confirms Obi's conversation with Oyedepo in leaked audio

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday/Illustration. (Nigerianeye)

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday

Moses Jitoboh, former Aides-De-Camp (ADC) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. (Thesun)

EFCC seeks permanent forfeiture of ex-Jonathan’s ADC’s cash in 7 banks

Nigerian-medical-doctor [Daily Post]

Bill to keep Nigerian doctors in the country passes second reading