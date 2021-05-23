RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari mourns Chuba Okadigbo's son, Pharaoh

Buhari prays that God will comfort the family and friends of the deceased.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of a former Senate President, the late Dr Chuba Okadigbo, over the death of their son, Pharaoh Okadigbo.

The president's condolence message was contained in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday.

Buhari said, "It is very sad to lose such a promising young man, with so much potentials and passion for youth involvement in the socio-political development of Nigeria."

He noted that the late Pharaoh had, at an early age, keyed into the vision of a better Nigeria, not just for the privileged but for all and sundry, which he (the President) shared with the late Chuba, who was his running mate in the 2003 presidential election.

"The nation will miss a firm believer in the necessity for people to work in collaboration with governments at all levels to achieve the better society we all wish for," he added.

The president prayed that God would comfort family, friends and associates and repose the soul of the departed.

