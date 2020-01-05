Reacting to the incident in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday, President Buhari said: “I am deeply touched by this unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of Professor Simon Mallam, his son and others.

The death of the erudite Professor has robbed Nigeria of a great scientist whose services were acutely needed at a time we are increasing emphasis on science and technology for development.

I extend my heartfelt sympathy to his family and those of other victims of the gas explosion.

”May God comfort these families and give them the fortitude to bear the loss.”