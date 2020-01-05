Reacting to the incident in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday, President Buhari said: “I am deeply touched by this unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of Professor Simon Mallam, his son and others.

“The death of the erudite Professor has robbed Nigeria of a great scientist whose services were acutely needed at a time we are increasing emphasis on science and technology for development.

”I extend my heartfelt sympathy to his family and those of other victims of the gas explosion.

”May God comfort these families and give them the fortitude to bear the loss.”