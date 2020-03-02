The president’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement by his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday.

The President condoled in particular with Magaji Da’u Aliyu, Chairman, House Committee on Power, and his long-time political associate, Rep. Farouk Adamu Aliyu, over the incident.

He urged them to take solace in the knowledge that the departed God-fearing head of their family lived a life of dedicated service to his community and humanity.

Buhari also joined the government and people of Jigawa in mourning Alhaji Aliyu.

He prayed God to console not only Aliyu’s family members and all those who mourned him, but also grant rest to his soul.