RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari mourns Ajiyan Gombe, Haruna Abdullahi

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Gombe State as well as Gombe Emirate on the passing of Ajiyan Gombe, Alhaji Haruna Abdullahi

Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari

Late Abdullahi was also the Senior District Head of Kwami Local Government Area of the State.

Recommended articles

In a condolence message by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Monday in Abuja, the president joined the family, government and people of the state in mourning one of the longest traditional title holders in the Gombe Emirate, who spent over 53 years as District Head of Kwami.

The President recalled the virtues of the Ajiyan Gombe, an elder brother of Amb. Ibrahim Yerima Abdullahi, a former minister of works and education during his military administration as Head of State, with fond memories.

‘‘He will be remembered as a leader who taught his people contentment, integrity and respect for humanity. For this and many godly virtues, he will be missed,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has also commiserated with the All Progressives Congress (APC) family in Borno on the death of a chieftain of the party, Umar Kareto.

The President paid tribute to the many contributions and sacrifices of the late Kareto to the progress, peace and stability of Borno as well the APC.

Buhari prayed almighty God to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and grant the grieving families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Human Rights abuse: Court slams N1m fine on Delta SDP guber candidate

Human Rights abuse: Court slams N1m fine on Delta SDP guber candidate

Bauchi Govt. battle ready for criminals – Gov Mohammed

Bauchi Govt. battle ready for criminals – Gov Mohammed

Atiku is in robust good health- Aide

Atiku is in robust good health- Aide

Tinubu pays condolence visit to family of late APC Women Leader, Nelson

Tinubu pays condolence visit to family of late APC Women Leader, Nelson

Buhari mourns Ajiyan Gombe, Haruna Abdullahi

Buhari mourns Ajiyan Gombe, Haruna Abdullahi

Gov. Bello lauds military for thwarting terrorists attack in Niger

Gov. Bello lauds military for thwarting terrorists attack in Niger

Osun: Adeleke breaks down as he dedicates win to late brother, Isiaka

Osun: Adeleke breaks down as he dedicates win to late brother, Isiaka

CAN asks Christians to reject candidates with links to terrorists, drugs, corruption

CAN asks Christians to reject candidates with links to terrorists, drugs, corruption

President Buhari has a hand in my winning - Ademola Adeleke

President Buhari has a hand in my winning - Ademola Adeleke

Trending

Dabiri-Erewa expresses anger over Kemi Badenoch's remarks on Nigerian politicians

Kemi Badenoch. [TheCable]

Kuje jailbreak: Osinachi’s husband, Nwachukwu escapes from prison

Court remands late singer Osinachi's husband in Kuje prison

Tinubu storms out of Osun, meets APC Speakers in Abuja

Bola Tinubu

2 dead as bandits attack Ansaru terrorists in Kaduna

2 dead as bandits attack Ansaru terrorists in Kaduna. (PMNews)