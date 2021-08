Buhari mourns Ahmed Joda, describes him as ‘hero for all Nigerians’

Joda was the last surviving member of Governor Hassan Usman’s Northern Nigeria cabinet.

In a condolence message released by his Spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday, Buhari, highlighted Joda’s “monumental contributions to Nigeria’s unity and progress,” from birth of the nation until his death.

According to the president, Joda’s lofty ideals will continue to motivate millions across the nation.

“We will not forget his sacrifices,” he added.

He also noted that the late “Super Permanent Secretary” as Joda and some of his colleagues were referred to in the 70s, “distinguished himself as a remarkable scholar, journalist, intellectual, public servant and farmer.’’

President Buhari called Joda “a hero for all Nigerians” who, even in death, “will continue to inspire every generation to move forward with love, brotherhood and harmony.”