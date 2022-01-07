Buhari mourns 19 passengers who died in Kano accident

The president was reacting to the incident, in a statement released by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Friday in Abuja.

He said, “I’m devastated and saddened by this unfortunate tragedy that claimed the lives of passengers who happily left their homes without any idea that it was going to be their last day on earth.

“The frequency of road accidents is particularly worrisome and it calls for greater reflection on the importance of safety standards.

“I understand that the accident was blamed on over-speeding and this account worries me deeply.

“Our drivers should take safety regulations seriously; they have the responsibility to protect their passengers.

“It’s unfortunate that ours is a country where, despite regular public enlightenment programmes by road safety officials, our recalcitrant drivers treat the issue with indifference.’’

According to the president, adherence to safety standards and regulations can go a long way in protecting lives on the nation’s roads.