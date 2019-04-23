Adesina, a former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, arrived at the villa at about 2.45 p.m. and went straight to the president’s office for a closed-door meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agenda of the meeting between the Buhari and the AfDA president was unknown while the outcome of the deliberation was being awaited as at the time of filing report.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had on Wednesday approved the request to obtain a loan of 150 million dollars from AfDF to finance the Nigerian Electrification Project.

The project, when fully implemented will benefit about 500,000 people, while 105,000 households will have access to electricity supply.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, on Wednesday told State House correspondents that the electrification project aligned with the strategy of the Federal Government on electrifying rural communities.

“The maximum power that will be generated will be 76.5 megawatts installed generating capacity, part of which is 68,000 megawatts of solar,’’ she said.

Adesina was elected as the 8th President of the African Development Bank on Thursday, May 28, 2015.

The AfDA president took over from Donald Kaberuka of Rwanda, and assumed duty in September 2015 in Abidjan, Côte D’Ivoire.