President Muhammadu Buhari met with service chiefs in the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

According to the president's Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, the insecurity issues in Zamfara State was one of the top issues for the meeting.

The March 9 Governorship and State House of Assembly elections was another issue expected to have been discussed as a similar meeting was held just days to the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Service chiefs present at the meeting are Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ejwe Ibas; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar.

Others are the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar; the Director-General, Department of Security Service, Yusuf Bichi; and acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazzau (rtd), and the Minister of Defence, Brigadier Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali (rtd), were also at the meeting.