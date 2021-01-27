The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the service chiefs, who were appointed on Tuesday, arrived at the villa in their old official vehicles at about 4.00p.m.

NAN gathered that the new service chiefs – Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Adm. Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff and AVM Isiaka Amao, Chief of Air Staff – may be decorated with their ranks by the president at the meeting.

The service chiefs replaced former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin; former Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.