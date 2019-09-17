President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with members of the Police Service Commission at the State House, Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agenda of the meeting between the president and members of the commission would include the presentation of the 2018 Annual Report of the Police Commission.

NAN reliably gathered that the president may also use the opportunity to wade into the reported misunderstanding between the Office of the Inspector-General of Police and the Police Service Commission over the recruitment of 10,000 personnel.

President Buhari had in 2016 approved the recruitment of 10,000 policemen as part of fresh measures to address the nation’s security challenges including banditry, kidnapping and the farmers/herdsmen clashes across the country.