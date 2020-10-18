President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila over the ongoing #ENDSARS protests in the country.

This was announced on Twitter by the Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad on Sunday afternoon.

He tweeted, “President @MBuhari currently meeting with Senate President, @DrAhmadLawan and Speaker, @femigbaja on the ongoing #EndPoliceBrutality protests.”

Details later…