RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari meets Jonathan, pledges restoration of oil licence to Bayelsa

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that he will address three major requests tabled by Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa, with “promptness and immediacy.”

President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Goodluck Jonathan at Aso Rock. []Presidency
President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Goodluck Jonathan at Aso Rock. []Presidency

Recommended articles

Buhari stressed the need for immediate response to the governor, saying, “Given the period we are in, I know most of you are in the field campaigning. I will respond to your requests as quickly as possible.

Diri, who was accompanied on the visit by his immediate predecessor, Sen. Seriake Dickson, King Alfred Diete-Spiff and the Chairman of the State’s Council of Traditional Rulers, King Bubaraye Dakolo, asked for three important things from the president.

He said he wanted the Federal Government to take over the Bayelsa Medical University, now that government was setting up hospitals in the Geopolitical Zones.

The governor also demanded for the speedy completion of three federal roads in each of the Senatorial Districts; and the restoration of the Oil Mining Licence, “OML 46” to Bayelsa, which he said was unjustly revoked and awarded to a private company.

According to the governor, the issue of OML 46 is “emotional” to Bayelsans, whom he said, possessed the technical and financial capacity to manage the oil well.

Diri congratulated the president on the nation’s attainment of 62nd Anniversary which he said coincided with Bayelsa’s 30th year of creation.

He urged the president to continue with his balanced approach to issues of national development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president also met behind closed doors with former President Goodluck Jonathan, immediately after his engagement with Diri.

NAN reports that the agenda of the meeting between the president and Jonathan, also an indigene of Bayelsa, was unknown to newsmen as at the time of filing this report.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don't protest, pray for me – Mbaka begs Adoration Ministry members

Don't protest, pray for me – Mbaka begs Adoration Ministry members

Atiku pledges to complete Mambilla hydro power project

Atiku pledges to complete Mambilla hydro power project

South East APC women rally support for Tinubu/Shettima in Imo

South East APC women rally support for Tinubu/Shettima in Imo

FG to add 817MWs to national grid to boost power supply –TCN

FG to add 817MWs to national grid to boost power supply –TCN

Presidency dismisses Peter Obi’s accusations of 'silent arrests'

Presidency dismisses Peter Obi’s accusations of 'silent arrests'

Buhari meets Jonathan, pledges restoration of oil licence to Bayelsa

Buhari meets Jonathan, pledges restoration of oil licence to Bayelsa

PDP administrations left N11bn pension arrears in Kwara - Govt

PDP administrations left N11bn pension arrears in Kwara - Govt

Insecurity: FCT minister orders sealing of abandoned building in Maitama

Insecurity: FCT minister orders sealing of abandoned building in Maitama

Lagos govt appeals N750,000 judgment against LASTMA

Lagos govt appeals N750,000 judgment against LASTMA

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

PDP Chieftains, Nyesome Wike, Atiku Abubakar and Iyorchia Ayu (TheNATION)

Scandal in PDP as NWC members return 'mysterious' N122.4m to the party

Vice President 'Yemi Osinbajo (L), President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) taking a selfie

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders