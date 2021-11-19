RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari meets Igbo leaders at Aso Villa over security challenges in South East

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja met behind closed doors with some Igbo leaders led by Chief Mbazulike Amaechi at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari meets Igbo leaders at Aso Villa over security challenges in South East. [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari meets Igbo leaders at Aso Villa over security challenges in South East. [Presidency]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Igbo leaders who attended the meeting included Bishop Sunday Onuoha, former Gov. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Mr Tagbo Amaechi and Chief Goddy Uwazurike.

Recommended articles

The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, also attended the meeting.

NAN reports that the agenda of the meeting which lasted for not less than one hour, was not privy to newsmen.

Participants at the meeting did not speak to the press on the outcome of their engagement with the president.

NAN, however, gathered from reliable source that the meeting might have discussed some national issues including security and socio-economic developments in the South East zone of the country.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari meets Igbo leaders at Aso Villa over security challenges in South East

Buhari meets Igbo leaders at Aso Villa over security challenges in South East

'We want to produce vaccines ourselves,' Nigeria tells US

'We want to produce vaccines ourselves,' Nigeria tells US

Troops prevent another terrorists attempt to attack Military base in Damboa

Troops prevent another terrorists attempt to attack Military base in Damboa

Reps want FG to equip prison guards with sophisticated weapons

Reps want FG to equip prison guards with sophisticated weapons

Electoral Bill: Buhari is an advocate of direct primaries - Gbajabiamila

Electoral Bill: Buhari is an advocate of direct primaries - Gbajabiamila

Farmers in Enugu state say anti-open grazing law has no impact

Farmers in Enugu state say anti-open grazing law has no impact

Osinbajo, Blinken, discuss climate change, security, others

Osinbajo, Blinken, discuss climate change, security, others

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

Principals Cup: Get enlisted or be sanctioned, Okowa tasks schools

Principals Cup: Get enlisted or be sanctioned, Okowa tasks schools

Trending

Military unhappy with how panel's report of Lekki massacre was leaked

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor [NASS]

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola found a camera at Lekki tollgate days after soldiers allegedly shot at protesters at the toll plaza. (Youtube)

Lagos judicial panel reports that 'there was an attempt to cover up' Lekki shooting

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), receives the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry from panel chairperson, the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi (right) [LASG]

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects (Tribune)