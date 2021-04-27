RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari meets Gov Zulum, Tinubu over insecurity

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has met separately behind closed doors with Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at his official residence, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari holds separate meetings with APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Borno state Governor, Babagana Zulum. [Twitter/ChrisOsa]
President Muhammadu Buhari holds separate meetings with APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Borno state Governor, Babagana Zulum. [Twitter/ChrisOsa] Pulse Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President’s Personal Assistant on Photography, Mr Sunday Aghaeze, confirmed the two meetings in pictorial reports on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

NAN gathered Zulum used the opportunity of the meeting to update the president on security developments in Borno while Tinubu thanked the president for his support during the 12th Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Colloquium held in Kano on March.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Borno state Governor, Babagana Zulum. [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari and Borno state Governor, Babagana Zulum. [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria

Buhari, who participated virtually in the event to mark the 69th birthday of the former two-term Governor of Lagos State, commended the celebrant for always being an advocate of unity and cohesion in Nigeria.

NAN reports that no official statement on the outcome of the two meetings held on Monday night as at the time of filing this report.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

Osun Govt vows to punish 3 school principals for allowing group to speak to students on Yoruba Nation