President Muhammadu Buhari has again met with his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Addo-Akufo, behind closed door in Abuja on Thursday.
Buhari meets Ghanaian President Addo-Akufo at Aso Villa
Recommended articles
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two regional leaders held similar on Feb. 22 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
NAN reports that the agenda of the meeting was not made public as at the time of filing this report.
Addo-Akufo is the current Chair of ECOWAS.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng