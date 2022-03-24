RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari meets Ghanaian President Addo-Akufo at Aso Villa

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria
Buhari meets Ghanaian President Addo-Akufo at Aso Villa. [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari has again met with his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Addo-Akufo, behind closed door in Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two regional leaders held similar on Feb. 22 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

NAN reports that the agenda of the meeting was not made public as at the time of filing this report.

Addo-Akufo is the current Chair of ECOWAS.

