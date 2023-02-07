ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: Buhari meets Emefiele over scarcity of Naira notes

Ima Elijah

Meanwhile in Lagos, a group marches in solidarity with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele and President Muhammadu Buhari during the unveiling of the redesigned naira notes. (Daily Trust)
CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele and President Muhammadu Buhari during the unveiling of the redesigned naira notes. (Daily Trust)

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, Chairman of the Nigerian Governor’s Forum, Aminu Tambuwal behind closed.

The meeting which was held at the State House Abuja came amid protests in many parts of the country over the unavailability of Naira notes.

Who else was part of the meeting: Chairman of the Progressive Governor’s Forum, Atiku Bagudu, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa; as well as the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor also attended the meeting at the State House, Abuja.

Meanwhile: The governments of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara have dragged the Federal government before the Supreme Court, seeking a restraining order to stop the full implementation of the Naira Redesign policy.

What is going on: Some residents of Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest along the Ore-Benin expressway to register their displeasure over the scarcity of naira notes and fuel ravaging the nation.

The currency crisis took a new twist, as some commercial banks in Akure, the state capital, shut down their operations over possible protest and mob attacks from frustrated customers.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

