Adesina and Shehu were re-appointed as Special Adviser and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity respectively.

The group made this known in a statement issued by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke on Wednesday, in Abuja.

The group acknowledged that the re-appointment was in recognition of the duo’s commitment to the arduous task of nation-building; and the confidence the President reposed in them.

BMO expressed confidence that the re-appointment would afford them the opportunity to help drive the ‘’Change Agenda’’ of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to the ‘’Next Level’’.

ALSO READ: Buhari reappoints himself Petroleum Minister, swears in 43 ministers

It also congratulated other members of the presidential media team such as Mr. Laolu Akande, Lauretta Onochie and Bashir Ahmad, and wished them a successful second tenure.