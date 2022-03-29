RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari may attend Nigeria’s Super Eagles clash with Black Stars of Ghana today

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The minister said Buhari asked him why he didnt go to Ghana to watch the first leg of the playoff.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

Sunday Dare, Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari may attend the 2022 World Cup Qualifier playoff between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Star of Ghana today.

Recommended articles

The crucial match will kick off at 6:00 pm Nigerian time.

Dare said this president may possibly show up at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja to drum support for the Super Eagles against Ghana’s Black Stars.

“I was in Lagos on Tuesday, March 22, and the President asked me why was I not in Ghana and I realized that the President also knows that there is a Ghana match,” the minister was quoted to have said.

Dare said the president has not given him 100 percent assurance that he would attend the second leg but he is “likely going to show up here on the 29th as a surprise.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have teamed up to buy 20,000 tickets for fans ahead of the second-leg cracker between the rival countries.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has also been installed at the Moshood Abiola stadium for the match.

The VAR is said to have been tested and certified for the all-important clash that will decide the team that will join four other African teams in Qatar.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu’s services crucial in present Nigeria- Wamakko

Tinubu’s services crucial in present Nigeria- Wamakko

ASUU mourns Prof. Alele-Williams

ASUU mourns Prof. Alele-Williams

Ukraine warns negotiators not to eat, drink at peace talks

Ukraine warns negotiators not to eat, drink at peace talks

NRC suspends Abuja-Kaduna train services after terrorists’ attack

NRC suspends Abuja-Kaduna train services after terrorists’ attack

Saraki reacts to bandits’ attack on Kaduna-bound train, calls for real solutions to insecurity

Saraki reacts to bandits’ attack on Kaduna-bound train, calls for real solutions to insecurity

FG promoting policies to attract investments – Ngige

FG promoting policies to attract investments – Ngige

Buhari may attend Nigeria’s Super Eagles clash with Black Stars of Ghana today

Buhari may attend Nigeria’s Super Eagles clash with Black Stars of Ghana today

Terrorists bomb Kaduna-bound train with over 900 passengers on board

Terrorists bomb Kaduna-bound train with over 900 passengers on board

North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile amid Russo-Ukrainian war

North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile amid Russo-Ukrainian war

Trending

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes. [Twitter:Punch]

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence.

MultiChoice increases prices of GOtv and DStv packages

MultiChoice increases prices of DStv and GOtv packages

U.S. sanctions 6 Nigerians for supporting Boko Haram; see full list

Boko Haram terrorists