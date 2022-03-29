Buhari may attend Nigeria’s Super Eagles clash with Black Stars of Ghana today

The crucial match will kick off at 6:00 pm Nigerian time.

Dare said this president may possibly show up at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja to drum support for the Super Eagles against Ghana’s Black Stars.

“I was in Lagos on Tuesday, March 22, and the President asked me why was I not in Ghana and I realized that the President also knows that there is a Ghana match,” the minister was quoted to have said.

Dare said the president has not given him 100 percent assurance that he would attend the second leg but he is “likely going to show up here on the 29th as a surprise.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have teamed up to buy 20,000 tickets for fans ahead of the second-leg cracker between the rival countries.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has also been installed at the Moshood Abiola stadium for the match.