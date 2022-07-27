RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari makes 3 new appointments into parastatal agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of three persons into Parastatal Agencies as executive officers.

Mr Willie Bassey, Director Information, office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The appointees are; Tijjani Kaura, Managing Director, Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority and is to serve for initial three years term with effect from July 18.

Mr Augustine Umahi is to serve as Secretary, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, for initial term of four years with effect from July 6.

According to the statement, Buhari also approved the renewal of the appointment of Capt. Junaid Abdullahi as the Executive Secretary, Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), for a final term of four years with effect from Sept. 22.

“The president congratulates all the appointees and urged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their appointments,” the statement said.

Buhari makes 3 new appointments into parastatal agencies

