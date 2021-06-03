Buhari-led APC govt laying foundation for greater Nigeria – Group

Ahmed said that the administration was rebuilding the country's national security capacity to address current security challenges in parts of the country.

“Even as the country continues to struggle with several security challenges, the APC-led administration of President Buhari has been planting seeds for a more efficiently policed and secured country,’’ he said.

He added that the government was doing this through unprecedented investments in military hardware.

Ahmed added that new aircrafts, ships, battle tanks and others had been ordered and were being delivered by the administration.

He said that the presidential assent to the new Police Act, was also worthy of note, especially as it would guarantee community policing.

He said that the establishment of the Police Trust Fund would finance training, logistics and welfare, stressing that government’s efforts at rebuilding the police would begin to yield fruit in months and years ahead.

On international relationship, Ahmed said that the Buhari administration had restored Nigeria’s relations with countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and other neighbouring countries.

According to him, this was achieved with positive outcomes in the sale by the U.S. of 12 fighter aircraft, the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative with Morocco and the revitalisation of the Multinational Joint Task Force and the Chad Basin Commission.

Ahmed noted that since President Buhari assumed office six years ago, he had pursued reforms aimed at laying a solid and sustainable foundation for the greatness of Nigeria.

He said that the administration was developing Nigeria’s infrastructure in all sectors of the economy.

According to him, more roads and rail infrastructure are being built and completed since 2015, than previous administrations.

“Several landmark infrastructure initiatives are being implemented by the Buhari administration, from the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) to the Infrastructure Company (InfraCo).

“Criticisms and opposition are integral requirements of democracy.