Buhari leaves Paris for Intra African Trade Fair in South Africa

The event will hold from November 15 to November 21.

President Muhammadu Buhari Paris for Intra African Trade Fair in South Africa.
President Muhammadu Buhari Paris for Intra African Trade Fair in South Africa.

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Paris for Durban, South Africa, for the inauguration of the second Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2021.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity in a statement on Saturday, November 13, 2021, said the president will join the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, and other African leaders at the event.

Adesina said the event will hold from November 15 to November 21, adding that many Nigerian investors had arrived Durban to take advantage of the trade fair.

The statement reads, “The theme of the Fair, Building Bridges for a Successful AfCFTA — aims at boosting trade and investment across the African continent.

“It also promises to create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive across the African continent; bring to fruition the lofty ideas behind the creation of the AfCFTA by providing the platform to further identify and proffer solutions to challenges militating against intra-African trade and; generate market information needed to connect buyers and sellers throughout the continent.

“Global businesses including non-African international brands are expected to key into opportunities generated by the fair, thereby attracting for the continent trade and investment deals worth $40billion. Various Nigerian investors are already in Durban to take advantage of the event.

The statement added that President Buhari would attend the event with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, the Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai and the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Segun Awolowo.

The president is expected to be back in the country on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

