RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari leaves Nigeria to attend EXPO 2020 Dubai

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja on Wednesday to attend EXPO 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

President Muhammadu Buhari departs. [Twitter/BashirAhmaad]
President Muhammadu Buhari departs. [Twitter/BashirAhmaad]

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, this in Abuja on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

According to Adesina, EXPO 2020 Dubai, with the theme, “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, creates the environment for Nigeria to join over 190 countries to forge true and meaningful partnerships “to build a better future for everyone.

He said the Expo would provide another opportunity for the Nigerian delegation to highlight significant strides in the economy in the last six years as a basis for making the country an important destination for foreign direct investment.

Aside the scheduled tour of the Nigerian Pavilion at the Expo on Friday, Nigeria’s National Day at the show, the president would also receive in audience prospective investors.

Adesina said the Nigerian leader would also meet with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai.

“On Saturday, President Buhari will be the Special Guest of Honour at the special Trade and Investment Forum themed: Unveiling Investment Opportunities in Nigeria.

“It is put together to mark Nigeria’s presence at the gathering by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment,’’ he added.

The President, according to the media aide, will be accompanied on the trip by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed; Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi.

Adesina said other ministers on the entourage are Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika; and Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar.

The rest are: Ministers of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami; Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite; Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Maryam Katagum.

The president’s delegation also includes the National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai and the Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

President Buhari is expected back in Abuja on Dec. 5, 2021.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari to Ramaphosa: No need for unhealthy competition between Nigeria, South Africa

Buhari to Ramaphosa: No need for unhealthy competition between Nigeria, South Africa

Court dismisses suit seeking Soludo’s disqualification

Court dismisses suit seeking Soludo’s disqualification

Gov Umahi presents 2022 budget of N145.4bn to Ebonyi Assembly

Gov Umahi presents 2022 budget of N145.4bn to Ebonyi Assembly

Anambra University generates N3.1bn revenue in 10 months

Anambra University generates N3.1bn revenue in 10 months

Buhari leaves Nigeria to attend EXPO 2020 Dubai

Buhari leaves Nigeria to attend EXPO 2020 Dubai

COVID-19: Nigeria announces 105 new infections, 3 omicron variant

COVID-19: Nigeria announces 105 new infections, 3 omicron variant

Fani-Kayode used fake doctor's report to dodge fraud trial in court - EFCC

Fani-Kayode used fake doctor's report to dodge fraud trial in court - EFCC

Gov Okowa urges Nigerians to embrace vaccination as Omicron variant spreads

Gov Okowa urges Nigerians to embrace vaccination as Omicron variant spreads

COVID-19 vaccines from the Mastercard Foundation and Africa CDC’s Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative lands in Nigeria

COVID-19 vaccines from the Mastercard Foundation and Africa CDC’s Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative lands in Nigeria

Trending

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Lai Mohammed accuses IPOB of beheading 2 kidnapped policemen

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Saudi-bound businesswoman excretes 80 pellets of Cocaine at Abuja airport

Saudi-bound businesswoman excretes 80 pellets of Cocaine at Abuja airport