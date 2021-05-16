Buhari leaves Nigeria for Paris

The Presidency announced Buhari’s departure on Twitter on Sunday, May 16, 2021, with pictures that showed him jetting out of the country.

In a tweet on Saturday, May 15, 2021, the President’s Personal Assistant on News Media, Bashir Ahmad had said that the summit “will be focused on reviewing African economy, following shocks from COVID-19 pandemic, and getting relief, especially from increased debt burden on countries.”

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu also in a statement on Saturday said the summit, which would be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France, would draw major stakeholders in the global financial institutions and some Heads of Government, who will, collectively discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa, and private sector reforms.