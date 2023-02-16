Buhari leaves Nigeria for 4 days to attend AU Summit in Ethiopia

The president's spokesman, Garba Shehu, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The theme of the AU Summit is "Acceleration of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Implementation".

According to the presidential aide, the president will participate in three high-level meetings on peace and security, climate change and the political situation in some West African countries.

"First is the Peace and Security Council (PSC) meeting of Heads of State and Government on the situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (AUPSC High-Level AU), to be chaired by the president of South Africa, in his capacity as the Chair of the Council for the month of February.

"Second is the meeting of the Committee of the Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), currently chaired by the President of Niger Republic," Shehu further revealed.

On the margins of the annual meetings of the AU, Buhari, according to Shehu, will also attend an extraordinary summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.

He said, "The Nigerian leader will deliver remarks at these events as well as present his National Statement at the opening session of the summit.

"It brings together leaders from the AU member countries as well as a number of non-AU countries and international institutions accredited to the AU in Addis Ababa."