Buhari leaves for Washington to attend US-Africa leaders summit

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday depart for Washington, USA to join other African leaders at the United States-Africa Leaders Summit.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Punch]
‘Shehu said: ‘The High-Level Meeting which holds Dec. 13-15 is at the instance of the United States President, Joe Biden.

"Biden looks forward to working with African governments, civil society, diaspora communities across the United States, and the private sector to continue strengthening our shared vision for the future of US-Africa relations.”

According to the presidential aide, the event is expected to demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to Africa, and underscore the importance of US-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.

He said: ”The summit further seeks more pragmatic ways to: foster new economic engagement; advance peace, security, and good governance; reinforce the commitment to democracy, human rights, and civil society.

”It works collaboratively to strengthen regional and global health security; promote food security; respond to the climate crisis; amplify diaspora ties; and promote education and youth leadership.”

On the first day, Shehu said Buhari would speak on the topic: Conservation, Climate Adaptation, and a Just Energy Transition”, dwelling directly on the ”Just Energy Transition” component.

Shehu further disclosed that the Nigerian leader would also address some of the other sub-themes of the summit as well as participate in the US-Africa Business Forum (USABF).

The forum will be hosted by the US Department of Commerce which focuses on increased trade and investment between the United States and African nations.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Corporate Council of Africa will host the Nigerian delegation to a US-Nigeria Business and Investment Forum Business Roundtable.

According to him, during the meeting, Nigerian organisations and businesses are expected to sign agreements with their American counterparts.

He said that Buhari would be accompanied on the trip by Governors Bala Mohammed and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Bauchi and Kwara States, respectively.

Some Ministers and other top government officials are also on the entourage of the president.

Buhari is expected back in the country on Dec. 18.

