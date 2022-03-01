Buhari leaves Abuja for Kenya, London for two-week medical checkup

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, who confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said Buhari’s trip to Kenya was sequel to an invitation extended to him by his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta,

The theme of the Special Session is “Strengthening UNEP For The Implementation Of The Environmental Dimension Of The 2030 Agenda For Sustainable Development.”

According to the organisers of the event, “for 50 years, UNEP has coordinated a worldwide effort with Member States to address the world’s biggest environmental challenges.

”Member States are vital partners in formulating UNEP’s policy, implementing UNEP’s programme and championing solutions to our shared environmental challenges.

“UNEP@50 is a time to reflect on the past and envision the future.

”It provides an opportunity to reinvigorate international cooperation and spur collective action to address the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste. No country or continent can solve these global crises alone.

”But each nation has a crucial role to play in protecting our people and planet.”

According to Adesina, Buhari is expected to deliver the National Statement of the country and participate in High Level Dialogue Sessions on the Environment at the event.

He added that the president would be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, National Security Adviser, and retired Maj.Gen Babagana Monguno.

Others on the trip include Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai, and the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.