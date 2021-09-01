Buhari launches internship programme for post-NYSC graduates

The fully-paid internship is billed to last for 12 months, with an estimated 20,000 beneficiaries posted to reputable private and public sector organisations.

Buhari boasted on Tuesday that creating employment opportunities for Nigerians has been an important part of his government's policies and strategies, despite Nigeria's staggering 33.3% unemployment rate, with young people between the ages of 15 and 35 the most affected.

The 78-year-old said the NJFP is one of his government's efforts to keep Nigerian youths occupied with opportunities that will give provide relevant work experience.

"The jubilee programme will provide a pathway for young Nigerians to gain work experience in top tier organisations, gain relevant skills, and build the right networks for the future," he said.

The president noted that the NJFP will provide an opportunity for mentors to provide support and guidance for young Nigerians, and chart a new course for skills development and work experience in Nigeria.

He said the programme will build on other efforts of his government to support young Nigerians, and called for more private sector players to plug into the initiative.

The beneficiaries will be deployed to a wide range of sectors including ICT, manufacturing, agriculture, mining, creative industries, education, health, research and development, and public sector institutions.

"I will encourage all eligible Nigerians to apply for this programme," Buhari said.

NJFP is a government collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the European Union (EU).