In a congratulatory message by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Friday Buhari described the appointment as “round peg in a round hole”.

“Okediran has made name and reputation as a skillful writer and author of many books,’’ he noted.

The president urged the PAWA Secretary-General, who will be domiciled in Ghana for his tenure of office, to continue bearing aloft the flag of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Iseyin-born medical doctor and writer was a former House of Representatives member and President of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA).

Okediran’s appointment followed the death of Prof. Atukwei Okai, the founding Secretary-General of PAWA.

Okai’s death had left the position vacant for about two years until the eventual appointment of Okediran.