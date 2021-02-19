Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman in a statement, said Buhari made the commendation when he received in audience Mr Ahmat Oumar Ahmat, a Special Envoy of President Idriss Deby Itno, at the State House, Abuja, on Friday.

The Nigerian leader said the need for security collaboration with neighbours was why his first trips on assuming office in 2015 were to Nigeria’s immediate neighbours.

“I went round because we needed to work together. The peoples are the same, cultures are similar, so it was important that we also worked together on security,” he added.

He wished Republic of Chad best of luck in general elections coming up in April.

The Special Envoy said he bore a solidarity message from President Itno on the security situation in Nigeria, as well as encouragement for Nigerian troops, who were working hard to end insurgency in the northern part of the country.