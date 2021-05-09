RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari joins prayers for unity, peace as Muslims end Ramadan tafsir

President Muhammadu Buhari joins prayers for unity, peace as Muslims end Tafsir. (Global Village Extra)
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday joined worshippers for the end of the Tafsir at the State House Mosque to offer prayers for Allah’s protection on the nation, its people and the leaders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president and worshippers listened to the final round of the daily interpretation of the Quran delivered by Sheikh Abdulwahid Abubakar Sulaiman, the Chief Imam, which they did throughout the fasting period.

During Sunday’s episode, the Imam reviewed the virtues of the Ramadan and prayed against disunity, unrest, anger and crimes.

He also prayed to God for peace, harmony and security for the nation and its people.

Abdulwahid said: ”We desperately need God’s peace in view of the challenges facing the nation.”

The Chief Imam further urged all citizens to be fair to one another and seek restoration through repentance, humility and love.

