President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja for the United States of America on Sunday, September 22, 2019 to participate in the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

According to a presidency statement on Thursday, September 19, President Buhari will address world leaders when general debates kick off on Tuesday, September 24.

"President Buhari is expected to underscore his administration's commitment to building on the achievements of its three-point agenda following the renewal of his electoral mandate by majority of Nigerians.

"He will also reaffirm Nigeria’s position on salient global issues," the presidency said.

President Buhari will hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders as well as chief executive officers of large companies with interests in investing in Nigeria.

He'll also meet with Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote, and American billionaire, Bill Gates, to discuss their campaigns against polio in Nigeria.

He'll similarly hold meetings with a select group of top U.S.-based Nigerian businessmen and potential investors, and also hold discussions over issues on human capital projects and development.

The president and the Nigerian delegation are also expected to participate in several high level meetings on climate change, universal health coverage, sustainable development, financial development and elimination of nuclear weapons.

"In addition to the above high-level meetings, the Nigerian delegation is expected to participate at the side events organised by the country's Ministries, Departments and Agencies," the statement read.

The theme of the 74th UNGA is "Galvanizing Multilateral Efforts for Poverty Eradication, Quality Education, Climate Action and Inclusion", and many other world leaders are expected to speak during the general debates.

This year's event, the presidency noted, coincides with Nigeria's presidency of UNGA with Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, recently taking over as UNGA president.

President Buhari will be accompanied to the U.S. by Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule; Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu; and Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola.

Others in his delegation are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Environment, Muhammad Mahmoud; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sa'adiya Farouk; Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; and Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.