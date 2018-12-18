President Muhammadu Buhari embarked on a one-day official trip to the Republic of Niger to participate in the programme of activities marking the 60th anniversary of the nation's formal proclamation on Tuesday, December 18, 2018.

Niger commemorates December 18, 1958, the date of its founding as a Republic and the creation of the Presidency even before it gained complete Independence from France on August 3, 1960.

According to an official statement from the presidency, Buhari joined fellow West African leaders as a Special Guest of Honour of Nigerien president, Mahamadou Issoufou.

"President Buhari's participation is in furtherance of the deep historical and cultural relations between the governments and peoples of Nigeria and Niger.

"Activities lined up for the celebrations in the ancient south-central town and former capital of Niger which lies 240km north of Kano, include military parade, cultural and artistic displays," the statement read.

President Buhari was accompanied by Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Jigawa State governor, Mohammed Abubakar, Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim.