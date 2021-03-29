President Muhammadu Buhari is set to fly to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 for a routine medical check-up.

The Presidency announced late on Monday, March 29 that the president will fly to London after a morning meeting with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa.

"He is due back in the country during the second week of April, 2021," an official statement read.

The president is a frequent flier to the United Kingdom where his doctors routinely check him, or treat him for undisclosed ailments.

His medical trips have proved controversial in the past when the president has stayed in London for extended periods, fueling speculations that he was too ill to lead the country.